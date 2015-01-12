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Discontinued

FidelioHeadphones with mic

F1/00

Travel in high fidelity sound – always

The super slim and light Philips Fidelio F1 is the ideal travel companion. Uncompromising on sound quality, smart comfort and sturdiness, it’s expertly crafted for high definition sound and steadfast superb noise isolation, wherever you go.

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Travel in high fidelity sound – always

  • High resolution audio

  • On-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • Flat folding

Unmistakable pure, richly detailed Fidelio sound signature

Unmistakable pure, richly detailed Fidelio sound signature

Precision 40mm high quality drivers plus acoustic close-back architecture and bass reflex system are all part of Fidelio’s meticulous sound engineering. The Fidelio F1 headphones deliver consistent rich bass, clear highs and natural mid-range that together make up the Fidelio’s unmistakable sound signature.

In-line remote for easy switching between music and calls

In-line remote for easy switching between music and calls

The Fidelio F1 headphones feature an in-line control and microphone so you can switch easily between your music and calls. Stay connected with important people – and your music, always.

Stylish faux suede pouch for easy storage and protection

Stylish faux suede pouch for easy storage and protection

Technical Specifications

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