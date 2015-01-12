Discontinued
F1/00
Travel in high fidelity sound – always
The super slim and light Philips Fidelio F1 is the ideal travel companion. Uncompromising on sound quality, smart comfort and sturdiness, it’s expertly crafted for high definition sound and steadfast superb noise isolation, wherever you go.
High resolution audio
On-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Flat folding
Precision 40mm high quality drivers plus acoustic close-back architecture and bass reflex system are all part of Fidelio’s meticulous sound engineering. The Fidelio F1 headphones deliver consistent rich bass, clear highs and natural mid-range that together make up the Fidelio’s unmistakable sound signature.
The Fidelio F1 headphones feature an in-line control and microphone so you can switch easily between your music and calls. Stay connected with important people – and your music, always.