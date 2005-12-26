FC8030/00
For clean healthy air inside your home
This AFS vacuum cleaner exhaust filter guarantees very good filtration of the outlet air. To maintain effective filtration, the AFS filter should be replaced every 6 months.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
s-filter is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It does fits most Philips vacuum cleaners, but also vacuum cleaners of Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.
AFS micro filter captures fine dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean air.
Accessory specifications
Suitable for
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.