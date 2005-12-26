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  • For clean healthy air inside your home For clean healthy air inside your home For clean healthy air inside your home

    exhaust filter

    FC8030/00

    For clean healthy air inside your home

    This AFS vacuum cleaner exhaust filter guarantees very good filtration of the outlet air. To maintain effective filtration, the AFS filter should be replaced every 6 months.

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    exhaust filter

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    See all Vaccum cleaner filters and accessories

    For clean healthy air inside your home

    AFS micro filter

    • 1 AFS micro filter
    • Very good filtration
    • Replace every 6 months
    • Compatible with ia FC9300...19
    s-filter is the standard exhaust filter

    s-filter is the standard exhaust filter

    s-filter is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It does fits most Philips vacuum cleaners, but also vacuum cleaners of Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

    Original Philips exhaust filter

    Original Philips exhaust filter

    AFS micro filter for clean air

    AFS micro filter captures fine dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean air.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of exhaust filters
      1

    • Suitable for

      Jewel
      FC9050 - FC9079
      Marathon (AutoClean)
      FC9200 - FC9239
      ErgoFit
      FC9250 - FC9269
      Performer
      FC9150 - FC9179
      SilentStar
      FC9300 - FC9319
      Studio(Power)
      FC9080 - FC9089
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