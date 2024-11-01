FC9166/01
The highest suction power ever
The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC916x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC916x range takes care of all your dust and dirt.
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Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.
This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.
Handy remote control to change the suction power with your fingertips and without bending.
Removes 3 times as much stubborn dirt.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Filtration
Usability
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