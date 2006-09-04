Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective

    Steam iron

    GC1675/02

    1 award

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its unique detachable watertank refilling your iron during usage is now very easy.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    With detachable watertank

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

    1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

    Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

    Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

    Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

    Technical Specifications

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Golden Dynaglide soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Anti-scale management
      Calc-Clean

    • Crease removal

      Continuous steam
      Up to 30 gr/min

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.