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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1905/21

1 award

Faster - from start to finish

There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

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Super fast water filling and emptying

Faster - from start to finish

  • Spray

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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