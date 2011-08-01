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  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2910/02

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2000W

  • 30 g/min steam

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

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