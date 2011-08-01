Discontinued
GC2910/02
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!
2000W
30 g/min steam
2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.
Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards