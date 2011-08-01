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  • Product Lifestyle Philips Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Steam iron

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC2960/02

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2200 W

  • 35 g/min steam

  • 110 g steam boost

2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

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