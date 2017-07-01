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  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2990/26

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

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4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2300 W

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • 140 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

2300 W to heat up quickly

2300 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 140 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 140 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate