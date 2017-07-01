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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2997/46
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2997/46
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2997/46
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2997/46
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2997/46
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2997/46
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2997/46

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

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With SteamGlide soleplate - lasts 4X longer*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2400 W

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • 160 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

2400 W for quick heat up

2400 W for quick heat up

2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

Up to 160g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Up to 160g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The iron's 160 g steam boost penetrates deeper into the fabric to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate