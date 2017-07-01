Discontinued
GC2997/46
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
2400 W
40 g/min continuous steam
160 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance
The iron's 160 g steam boost penetrates deeper into the fabric to easily remove stubborn creases.
Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Awards
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate