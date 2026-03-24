EcoCare Steam iron
Discontinued
Support
GC3760/02
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Quick start guide Philips EcoCare Steam iron - English
EU Declaration of conformity Philips EcoCare Steam iron GC3760/02
All (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam