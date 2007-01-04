Discontinued
GC4430/02
Power with precision
To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment
100 g steam boost
2400 W
The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
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