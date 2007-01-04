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  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4430/02

1 award

Power with precision

To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment

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Iron with easy crease removal with Ionic DeepSteam

Power with precision

  • 100 g steam boost

  • 2400 W

Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

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