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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4520/30

1 award

Faster, Easier and Smarter

The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily.

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With our best gliding soleplate yet

Faster, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 50g/min;190g steam boost

  • T-ionicGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2600 Watts

2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 190 g

Steam boost up to 190 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

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