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  • Fastest Philips steam iron* Fastest Philips steam iron* Fastest Philips steam iron*

    PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

    GC4929/80

    Fastest Philips steam iron*

    Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD1,398.00

    PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

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    Fastest Philips steam iron*

    From jeans to silk in one go

    • Steam 50g/min;220g steam boost
    • T-ionicGlide soleplate
    • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
    • Safe for all ironable garments
    Steam boost up to 220 g

    Steam boost up to 220 g

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

    Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Innovative CordGuide

    Innovative CordGuide

    The innovative CordGuide simply clicks to your ironing board and guides the cord away while ironing.

    T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

    T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

    T-ionicGlide is Philips most premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide an even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.

    Deep ionized steam for optimal, hygienic ironing

    Deep ionized steam for optimal, hygienic ironing

    The unique composition of ions automatically released into the steam results in an optimal, hygienic ironing on all ironable garments.

    Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

    Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

    PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.

    OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

    OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

    The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

    100% easy to use, no adjustment required

    100% easy to use, no adjustment required

    100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

    100% safe on all ironable garments

    100% safe on all ironable garments

    100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

    3000 W iron for fast heat up

    3000 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments

    100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

    100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean
      Calc clean reminder
      Yes
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Accessories

      CordGuide
      Yes
      Filling cup
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of iron
      1.75  kg

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      350  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Soft grip
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      2.5  m

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper
      Energy saving*
      10  %

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      50  g/min
      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      Soleplate
      T-ionicGlide
      Power
      3000  W
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      220  g

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