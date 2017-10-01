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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80

Discontinued

Azur AdvancedSteam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC4933/80

1 award

New generation iron for great results faster*

Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.*

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Guaranteed no burns

New generation iron for great results faster*

  • 3000W

  • 55 g/min continuous steam

  • 230g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .

3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

Extra-long cord for maximum reach

Extra-long cord for maximum reach

An ultra-long 3-meter cord provides maximum reach and convenience.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. On all ironable fabrics

  2. Compared to GC4910