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  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC510/05
  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC510/05

Discontinued

QuickTouchGarment Steamer

GC510/05

1 award

Removes obvious creases in no time

Experience the convenience of this compact Philips garment steamer and remove creases from your hanging garments quickly.

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Powerful garment steamer

Removes obvious creases in no time

  • 1500 W

  • Glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

Easy to use

Easy to use

The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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