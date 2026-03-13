Ironing
All series
EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC514/46
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of conformity Philips EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer GC514/46
Important Information Manual Philips EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer
All (9)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
Should my Philips Garment Steamer’s tank be emptied after usage?
The hanger of my Philips Stand Steamer cannot be inserted into the poles
The hose of my Philips stand garment steamer is stiff
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you