Discontinued
GC536/30
Remove creases in no time
The new Philips ClearTouch garment steamer is designed for powerful crease removal in a few strokes. Its contemporary, unique design is accompanied by smart features and powerful steam that will make ironing both easier and faster.
2000 W
Adjustable hanger, hang&lock
3 steam levels
Pleat maker, glove
Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
The steamer head has an XL stainless steel steam plate which delivers faster results.
Awards