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  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*

Discontinued

PerfectCare CompactSteam generator iron

GC7808/40

1 award

Iron faster with 2x more steam*

Philips PerfectCare Compact Iron your garments faster thanks to a powerful continuous steam. No need to adjust the temperature in between garments thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Enjoy a compact and light weight design for easier storage.

See all benefits

Philips most compact steam generator

Iron faster with 2x more steam*

  • Max 5.3 bar pump pressure

  • Up to 280 g steam boost

  • 1.5 L water tank capacity

  • Carry lock

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311

  2. Compared to Philips steam iron Azur Performer