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  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing
  • Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

Discontinued

PerfectCare Elite PlusSteam generator iron

GC9682/86

1 award

Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

PerfectCare Elite Plus is the steam generator that offers easier ironing and faster results with its ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam, for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed.

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Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

Intelligent auto steam for faster, easier ironing

  • Up to 600g steam boost

  • 1.8 L detachable water tank

  • OptimalTEMP Technology

  • Automatic & silent steam

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime

No burns – guaranteed

No burns – guaranteed

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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