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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar HD3026/52
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar HD3026/52

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJar

HD3026/52

Tasty rice Joyful Meal

Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.

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Bring you the great taste through“Big Pot Effect”.

Tasty rice Joyful Meal

  • 1.5 liter

1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

Automatic rice and congee cooking

Automatic rice and congee cooking

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