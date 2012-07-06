Discontinued
HD3026/52
Tasty rice Joyful Meal
Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.
1.5 liter
1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
Automatic rice and congee cooking