Series 3000 Mini Rice Cooke
Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking!
Philips 3000 Series. Cook with perfect compact size for small family with 5 auto menus for effortless cooking of rice, dishes and more. See all benefits
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Series 3000 Mini Rice Cooke
Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking!
Perfect size for small families with 5 auto menus
- 0.54L rice
- 400W
- White
- 5 Menu
Perfect Compact Size for small families
0.54L compact size as perfect cooking volume and storage for small families.
5 Auto Cooking Menus
5 auto cooking menus with multiple-function for rice, dishes, soup and more features
Bakuhanseki Coating Inner Pot
Highly anti-scratch for long lasting durability. Enable even and stable heating yet highly anti-scratch performance.
Smart Cooking Curve
6 stage auto control to enable fragrant and tasty rice.
Dual temperature sensor
Dual temperature sensor enable anti-overflow
Fast Rice Cooking
30mins fast-cooking mode for effortlessly rice enablement.
Detachable inner lid
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning
Technical Specifications
-
Country of origin
- Made in
-
China
-
Design specifications
- Color(s)
-
White with Pink
-
Accessories
- Measuring cup
-
Yes
- Rice scoop
-
Yes
- Spatula
-
Yes
-
Technical specifications
- Power
-
400W
W
- Cord length
-
0.8m
m
- Voltage
-
220-240
V
- Frequency
-
50Hz
Hz
- Capacity
-
0.54L
Litres / cups
-
General specifications
- 5 cooking menu
-
Yes
- 12 hours keep warm
-
Yes
- Automatic keep-warm function
-
Yes
- Detachable power cord for convenient storage
-
Yes
- Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
-
Yes
- Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nourishing meals
-
Yes
- Easy-to-read LCD with clock and timer display
-
Yes
- Detachable and washable inner lid
-
Yes
-
Service
- 2-year worldwide guarantee
-
Yes
-
Sustainability
- Packaging
-
>90% recycled materials
- User manual
-
90% recycled paper
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