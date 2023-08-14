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  • Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking! Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking! Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking!

    Series 3000 Mini Rice Cooke

    HD3064/62

    Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking!

    Philips 3000 Series. Cook with perfect compact size for small family with 5 auto menus for effortless cooking of rice, dishes and more.

    See all benefits

    Series 3000 Mini Rice Cooke

    Similar products

    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking!

    Perfect size for small families with 5 auto menus

    • 0.54L rice
    • 400W
    • White
    • 5 Menu
    Perfect Compact Size for small families

    Perfect Compact Size for small families

    0.54L compact size as perfect cooking volume and storage for small families.

    5 Auto Cooking Menus

    5 Auto Cooking Menus

    5 auto cooking menus with multiple-function for rice, dishes, soup and more features

    Bakuhanseki Coating Inner Pot

    Bakuhanseki Coating Inner Pot

    Highly anti-scratch for long lasting durability. Enable even and stable heating yet highly anti-scratch performance.

    Smart Cooking Curve

    Smart Cooking Curve

    6 stage auto control to enable fragrant and tasty rice.

    Dual temperature sensor

    Dual temperature sensor

    Dual temperature sensor enable anti-overflow

    Fast Rice Cooking

    Fast Rice Cooking

    30mins fast-cooking mode for effortlessly rice enablement.

    Detachable inner lid

    Detachable inner lid

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      White with Pink

    • Accessories

      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      400W  W
      Cord length
      0.8m  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50Hz  Hz
      Capacity
      0.54L  Litres / cups

    • General specifications

      5 cooking menu
      Yes
      12 hours keep warm
      Yes
      Automatic keep-warm function
      Yes
      Detachable power cord for convenient storage
      Yes
      Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
      Yes
      Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nourishing meals
      Yes
      Easy-to-read LCD with clock and timer display
      Yes
      Detachable and washable inner lid
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      >90% recycled materials
      User manual
      90% recycled paper

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