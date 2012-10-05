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  • Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

    Advance Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    HD3065/52

    Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

    The Philips cooker looks great with a 4 digital display, temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional Chinese style of the big pot.

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    Advance Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

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    Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

    Cooking in the style of the traditional big pot

    • 4L
    • 8 cups
    The Keep-warm function keeps rice fresh for up to 12 hours

    The Keep-warm function keeps rice fresh for up to 12 hours

    Use the Keep-warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for long periods of up to 12 hours, whilst maintaining the food's nutrition and taste. When the cooking process finishes, the rice cooker automatically switches to Keep-warm mode.

    24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

    24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

    There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'hour' button once to advance 1 hour, and the 'minute' button to advance 10 minutes. The timer function can be preset up to 24 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them.

    Child lock keeps your kitchen safer and offers peace of mind

    Child lock keeps your kitchen safer and offers peace of mind

    You can lock the control panel by pressing down on the 'Child lock' button for three seconds. This automatically locks the operation panel, ensuring there is no misuse from children during the cooking procedure. Press the 'Child lock' button for another 3 seconds to unlock it.

    Nine food menus for more healthy varieties

    Nine food menus for more healthy varieties

    There are nine selected cooking menu varieties including Quick cook, Ultra-quick cook, Small portions of rice, Reheating, Congee/Soup, rice soup, Cakes and Clay pot rice. The intelligent cooking process enables you to cook great tasting rice with ease.

    Easy-to-control touch sensor. Waterproof and durable panel.

    Easy-to-control touch sensor. Waterproof and durable panel.

    The control system uses an innovative, high-tech sensor touch feature. This avoids mechanic damage to buttons that can occur with traditional push-button operation. It is waterproof and easy to clean, and stays touch-sensitive and precise.

    Extra-thick, non-stick easy to clean, 2.0-mm pot.

    Extra-thick, non-stick easy to clean, 2.0-mm pot.

    The specially-designed inner pot offers more effective heat conduction. It brings you the traditional "big pot" taste. The cutting-edge extra-thick 2.0-mm, 5-layer golden inner pot ensures even heating. 1. The super-rigid crystal coating is non-stick and anti-scratch, making it easy to clean and highly durable; 2. The rose-gold base effectively increases the heat during cooking; 3.The extra-thick alloy pot conducts heat evenly; 4. The resin coating protects the alloy and makes the pot firmer and more durable; 5. The black outer coating helps to retain heat and keeps your rice warm and fresh.

    Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results

    Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results

    Tasteful champagne-colored appearance

    Tasteful champagne-colored appearance

    Specially-designed accessories

    Specially-designed rice spatula and ladle for convenience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      SUS430
      Color(s)
      Champagne
      Color of control panel
      Champagne

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Soup scoop
      Yes
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Wattage
      860  W
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity
      4/8  Litres / cups

    • General specifications

      4 rice menu
      Yes
      5 cooking menu
      Yes
      12 hours keep warm
      Yes
      Swing handle for easy carrying
      Yes
      Spillover prevention vent
      Yes

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