HD3067/52
Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal
The Philips cooker looks great with a 4-digital display, temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional Chinese style of the big pot.See all benefits
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Use the Keep-warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for long periods of up to 12 hours, whilst maintaining the food's nutrition and taste. When the cooking process finishes, the rice cooker automatically switches to Keep-warm mode.
There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'hour' button once to advance 1 hour, and the 'minute' button to advance 10 minutes. The timer function can be preset up to 24 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them.
You can lock the control panel by pressing down on the 'Child lock' button for three seconds. This automatically locks the operation panel, ensuring there is no misuse from children during the cooking procedure. Press the 'Child lock' button for another 3 seconds to unlock it.
There are nine selected cooking menu varieties including Quick cook, Ultra-quick cook, Small portions of rice, Reheating, Congee/Soup, rice soup, Cakes and Clay pot rice. The intelligent cooking process enables you to cook great tasting rice with ease.
The control system uses an innovative, high-tech sensor touch feature. This avoids mechanic damage to buttons that can occur with traditional push-button operation. It is waterproof and easy to clean, and stays touch-sensitive and precise.
The specially-designed inner pot offers more effective heat conduction. It brings you the traditional "big pot" taste. The cutting-edge extra-thick 2.0-mm, 5-layer golden inner pot ensures even heating. 1. The super-rigid crystal coating is non-stick and anti-scratch, making it easy to clean and highly durable; 2. The rose-gold base effectively increases the heat during cooking; 3.The extra-thick alloy pot conducts heat evenly; 4. The resin coating protects the alloy and makes the pot firmer and more durable; 5. The black outer coating helps to retain heat and keeps your rice warm and fresh.
Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results
Tasteful champagne-colored appearance
Specially-designed rice spatula and ladle for convenience.
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
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