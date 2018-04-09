HD3070/52
Small size, big functionality
The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time.See all benefits
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Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly
24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time
2L volume holds 4 cups of rice and congee made with 0.5 cups of rice. Suitable for single people or small families, with no need to worry about leftovers
It has 11 varieties of cooking menu including rice cook (standard, rapid, super rapid), porridge, congee, soup, pot rice, steam, noodle, cake and reheat.
Aluminum alloy inner lid can be detached and cleaned to prevent the buildup of dirt and bacteria
Convenient and safe to carry the rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room
Ball-shape heating element with more heating surface to ensure intense heating
Compact design takes up a small amount of space
Top glass panel wtih hidden UI for comfort usage, the cooking menus will light up on the panel once the panel when power on.
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