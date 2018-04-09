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  • Small size, big functionality Small size, big functionality Small size, big functionality

    Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker

    HD3070/52

    Small size, big functionality

    The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time.

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    Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker

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    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Small size, big functionality

    Various menus to meet different cooking needs

    • 0.7 L
    • Digital display
    • Sensor touch control
    • 330 W
    Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

    Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

    Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

    24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

    24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

    24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

    2L volume designed for single people or small families

    2L volume designed for single people or small families

    2L volume holds 4 cups of rice and congee made with 0.5 cups of rice. Suitable for single people or small families, with no need to worry about leftovers

    11 menus for more healthy varieties

    11 menus for more healthy varieties

    It has 11 varieties of cooking menu including rice cook (standard, rapid, super rapid), porridge, congee, soup, pot rice, steam, noodle, cake and reheat.

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Aluminum alloy inner lid can be detached and cleaned to prevent the buildup of dirt and bacteria

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Convenient and safe to carry the rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room

    Ball-shape heating element ensure intense heating

    Ball-shape heating element with more heating surface to ensure intense heating

    Compact design takes up a small amount of space

    Compact design takes up a small amount of space

    Top glass panel and hidden UI for comfort usage

    Top glass panel wtih hidden UI for comfort usage, the cooking menus will light up on the panel once the panel when power on.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup
      • Spatula

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Power
      330  W
      Voltage
      220  V
      Capacity
      0.7  l
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Efficiency level
      L3

    • Design

      Color
      Pink

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • On/off switch
      • Preset cooking function
      • Time control

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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