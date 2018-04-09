Discontinued
HD3071/52
Small size, big functionality
The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time.
0.7 L
Digital display
Sensor touch control
330 W
Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly
24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time
2L volume holds 4 cups of rice and congee made with 0.5 cups of rice. Suitable for single people or small families, with no need to worry about leftovers