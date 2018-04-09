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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Mini Rice Cooker HD3071/52

Discontinued

Viva CollectionMini Rice Cooker

HD3071/52

Small size, big functionality

The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time.

See all benefits

Various menus to meet different cooking needs

Small size, big functionality

  • 0.7 L

  • Digital display

  • Sensor touch control

  • 330 W

Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

2L volume designed for single people or small families

2L volume designed for single people or small families

2L volume holds 4 cups of rice and congee made with 0.5 cups of rice. Suitable for single people or small families, with no need to worry about leftovers

Technical Specifications

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