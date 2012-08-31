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  • Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

    Advance Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    HD3085/52

    Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

    The Philips cooker looks great with a large LCD display, temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional Chinese style of the big pot.

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    Advance Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

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    Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

    Cooking in the style of the traditional big pot

    • 1.5 liter
    The Keep-warm function keeps rice fresh for up to 12 hours

    The Keep-warm function keeps rice fresh for up to 12 hours

    Use the Keep-warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for long periods of up to 12 hours, whilst maintaining the food's nutrition and taste. When the cooking process finishes, the rice cooker automatically switches to Keep-warm mode.

    24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

    24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

    There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'hour' button once to advance 1 hour, and the 'minute' button to advance 10 minutes. The timer function can be preset up to 24 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them.

    3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

    3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

    There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

    6.0-mm inner pot brings you the traditional "big pot" taste

    6.0-mm inner pot brings you the traditional "big pot" taste

    The thickness of inner pot gradually changes from 6.0 mm on the bottom to 2.0 mm on the top. It can conduct the heat generated from the main heater assembly on the bottom evenly to the top of the inner pot. 5-layer golden inner pot offers more effective and even heat conduction

    Child lock keeps your kitchen safer and offers peace of mind

    Child lock keeps your kitchen safer and offers peace of mind

    You can lock the control panel by pressing down on the 'Child lock' button for three seconds. This automatically locks the operation panel, ensuring there is no misuse from children during the cooking procedure. Press the 'Child lock' button for another 3 seconds to unlock it.

    Easy to clean detachable inner lid

    Easy to clean detachable inner lid

    Easy to clean detachable inner lid

    Easy-to-program timer ensures rice and meal is ready on time

    Easy-to-program timer ensures rice and meal is ready on time

    Use the timer for the rice cooking functions and the steam, stew, congee cooking and soup cooking mode. Timer cooking can preset up to 23 hours

    Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

    Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

    Eleven food menus for more healthy varieties

    There are eleven selected cooking menu varieties including Standard cook, Quick cook, Ultra-quick cook, Small portions of rice, Steam, Congee, Sushi rice, Cake, Soup, Clay pot rice and Cereal rice. The intelligent cooking process enables you to cook great tasting rice with ease

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      270x370x255  mm
      Materials of main body
      Plastic
      Color(s)
      White
      Color of control panel
      Golden

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Soup scoop
      Yes
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Wattage
      980  W
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity
      1.5/8  Litres / cups

    • General specifications

      Swing handle for easy carrying
      Yes
      Detachable power cord for convenient storage
      Yes
      Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
      Yes
      Spillover prevention vent
      Yes
      Backup memory when power interruption
      Yes
      Dish washer safe inner pot
      Yes
      Artificial Intelligence control
      Yes
      Timer mode ensures
      rice is ready when you want
      Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
      Yes
      Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
      Yes
      Large LCD with clock and timer display
      Yes
      Multi-menu selections*
      Yes
      Detachable and washable inner lid
      Yes
      3 rice taste selection
      Yes
      9 rice menus
      Yes

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