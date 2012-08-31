HD3085/52
Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal
The Philips cooker looks great with a large LCD display, temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional Chinese style of the big pot.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Use the Keep-warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for long periods of up to 12 hours, whilst maintaining the food's nutrition and taste. When the cooking process finishes, the rice cooker automatically switches to Keep-warm mode.
There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'hour' button once to advance 1 hour, and the 'minute' button to advance 10 minutes. The timer function can be preset up to 24 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them.
There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result
The thickness of inner pot gradually changes from 6.0 mm on the bottom to 2.0 mm on the top. It can conduct the heat generated from the main heater assembly on the bottom evenly to the top of the inner pot. 5-layer golden inner pot offers more effective and even heat conduction
You can lock the control panel by pressing down on the 'Child lock' button for three seconds. This automatically locks the operation panel, ensuring there is no misuse from children during the cooking procedure. Press the 'Child lock' button for another 3 seconds to unlock it.
Easy to clean detachable inner lid
Use the timer for the rice cooking functions and the steam, stew, congee cooking and soup cooking mode. Timer cooking can preset up to 23 hours
There are eleven selected cooking menu varieties including Standard cook, Quick cook, Ultra-quick cook, Small portions of rice, Steam, Congee, Sushi rice, Cake, Soup, Clay pot rice and Cereal rice. The intelligent cooking process enables you to cook great tasting rice with ease
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.