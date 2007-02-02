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Six power settings for best cooking results*
1-2 keep warm/ stew, 3-4 stir fry/ deep fry, 5-6 grill/boil.
Suitable for all types of cookware
Integrated handle for easy and secure carrying
1 to 180 mins cooking time settings
Easy to clean
Glass panel is easy to clean
7 power levels* for different cooking conditions
#400 W, 800 W, 1200 W, 1400 W,1600 W, 1800 W, 2000 W.
7 healthy cooking methods* featuring unique heating pattern
**Hotpot, steam, stew, stir-fry, soup/congee, boil, keep warm.
8 healthy cooking methods** featuring unique heating pattern
**Hotpot, Steam-Ho, Steam-Hi, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boil, Keep warm.
8 power levels# for different cooking conditions
#400 W, 800 W, 1000 W, 1200 W, 1400 W, 1600 W, 1800 W, 2000 W.
Technical Specifications
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General specifications
- Suitable for all types of cookware
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Yes
- Induction technology gives instant heating
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Yes
- Integrated handle for easy and secure carrying
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Yes
- Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
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Yes
- Instant visible power for fast heat up
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Yes
- LEDs for easy power setting
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Yes
- Halogen technology for precise power control
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Yes
- 12-hour timer setting
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Yes
- Easy to clean
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Yes
- Six power settings for best cooking results*
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Yes
- Auto-off program cooks food safely
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Yes
- Eight power settings for best cooking results*
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Yes
- More comfortable cooking without flame
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Yes
- Auto-off timer cooks food safely
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Yes
- Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
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Yes
- Large LCD with power level and timer display
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Yes
- One-touch maximum power button
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Yes
- 9 safety protections features
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Yes
- 7 healthy cooking methods with unique heat pattern
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Yes
- 7 power levels for different cooking conditions
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Yes
- Very simple user interface makes cooking simple
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Yes
- Compact design enables cooking anywhere at home
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Yes
- Sleek design for easy cleaning
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Yes
- Smart design with self-diagnosis error display
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Yes
- Simple to use without installation
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Yes
- Large, 4-digit LED display
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Yes
- Durable crystalite plate enhances performance
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Yes
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