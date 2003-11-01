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  • Enjoy versatile cooking Enjoy versatile cooking Enjoy versatile cooking

    Haloplate

    HD4413/04

    Enjoy versatile cooking

    Suitable for all types of cookware

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Haloplate

    Similar products

    See all Induction Cooker

    Enjoy versatile cooking

    • 8 power
    • LCD with timer
    • aubergine
    Eight power settings for best cooking results*

    Eight power settings for best cooking results*

    1-2 keep warm, 3-4 stew, 5-6 stir fry / deep fry, 7-8 grill / boil.

    3 to 180 mins cooking time settings

    3 to 180 mins cooking time settings

    Pre-set but adjustable cooking time for different cooking programs (not available for Hotpot)

    Suitable for all types of cookware

    Suitable for all types of cookware

    Integrated handle for easy and secure carrying

    Integrated handle for easy and secure carrying

    Easy to clean

    Glass panel is easy to clean

    8 healthy cooking methods** featuring unique heating pattern

    **Hotpot, Steam-Ho, Steam-Hi, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boil, Keep warm.

    8 power levels# for different cooking conditions

    #400 W, 800 W, 1000 W, 1200 W, 1400 W, 1600 W, 1800 W, 2000 W.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Suitable for all types of cookware
      Yes
      Induction technology gives instant heating
      Yes
      Integrated handle for easy and secure carrying
      Yes
      Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
      Yes
      Instant visible power for fast heat up
      Yes
      LEDs for easy power setting
      Yes
      Halogen technology for precise power control
      Yes
      12-hour timer setting
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes
      Six power settings for best cooking results*
      Yes
      Auto-off program cooks food safely
      Yes
      Eight power settings for best cooking results*
      Yes
      More comfortable cooking without flame
      Yes
      Auto-off timer cooks food safely
      Yes
      Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
      Yes
      Large LCD with power level and timer display
      Yes
      One-touch maximum power button
      Yes
      9 safety protections features
      Yes
      7 healthy cooking methods with unique heat pattern
      Yes
      7 power levels for different cooking conditions
      Yes
      Very simple user interface makes cooking simple
      Yes
      Compact design enables cooking anywhere at home
      Yes
      Sleek design for easy cleaning
      Yes
      Smart design with self-diagnosis error display
      Yes
      Simple to use without installation
      Yes
      Large, 4-digit LED display
      Yes
      Durable crystalite plate enhances performance
      Yes
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