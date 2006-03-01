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    Toaster oven

    HD4493/08

    Delicious hot food easily

    A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to get good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Toaster oven

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    Delicious hot food easily

    30-minute timer

    30-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready

    30-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready

    30-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    Large square baking tray (230 x 230 mm)

    Large square baking tray (230 x 230 mm)

    Toasts or warms food and snacks

    Toasts or warms food and snacks.

    Ready bell sounds when food is ready

    Ready bell sounds when food is ready.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)
      Available color(s)
      Pearl white/grey/blue /08

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      900  W
      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Capacity
      9  l
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Heating elements
      Quartz (2x)
      Effective capacity
      5.7  l

    • General specifications

      Non slip feet
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Baking tray
      230 x 230  mm

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