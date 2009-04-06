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  • Boil just what you need Boil just what you need Boil just what you need

    Daily Collection Mini kettle

    HD4608/00

    Boil just what you need

    The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this mini Philips kettle allows you to boil only the water you need, without taking up too much kitchen space. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce your impact on environment

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    Daily Collection Mini kettle

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    Boil just what you need

    This mini kettle save up to 50% energy

    • 0.8 L 2400 W
    • 1 cup indicator
    • White
    • Hinged lid
    One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

    One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

    Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 50% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

    Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

    Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000-2400  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Capacity
      0.8  l
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      22.5 x 22.5 x 22.5  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      15.8 x 18.5 x 22  mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • 360 degrees base
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Boil-dry protection
      • Cord storage
      • Flat heating element
      • Non-slip feet
      • Ergonomic grip
      • Lid and spout filling
      • Wide opening lid

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Polypropylene (PP)
      Material switch
      Polypropylene (PP)

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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