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  • Boil just what you need Boil just what you need Boil just what you need

    Kettle

    HD4644/00

    Boil just what you need

    The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed kettle allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment

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    Boil just what you need

    Save up to 66% energy

    • 1.7 L 3000 W
    • 1 cup indicator
    • White grey
    • Hinged lid
    One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

    One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

    Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 50% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

    Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant red light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

    Easy lid and spout filling

    Easy lid and spout filling

    The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

    Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

    Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

    The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      • Heating element: Stainless steel
      • Housing: Polypropylene/ ABS
      • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene
      Color(s)
      bright white - grey

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      16x24.4x22.2  cm
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      23x19x27.5  cm

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2500-3000  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Capacity
      1.7  l
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      360 degrees base
      Yes
      Cordless
      Yes
      Wide opening lid
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Ergonomic grip
      Yes
      Easy spout filling
      Yes
      Boil-dry protection
      Yes
      Flat heating element
      Yes
      Lid as well as spout filling
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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