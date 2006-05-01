HD4682/01
Clear water, cleaner kettle
Elegant kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale flakes due to the Double Action filter. Pilot light illuminates when kettle is on, alert sound and automatic shut-off indicate when water has reached boiling point.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.
The Double Action filter works two ways: a scale collector attracts scale from the water, and the regular filter prevents the remaining particles from being poured into your drink.
Bell rings when your water is ready
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design and finishing
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.