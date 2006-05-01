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  • Clear water, cleaner kettle Clear water, cleaner kettle Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Kettle

    HD4682/01

    Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Elegant kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale flakes due to the Double Action filter. Pilot light illuminates when kettle is on, alert sound and automatic shut-off indicate when water has reached boiling point.

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    Kettle

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    Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Double action anti-scale filter

    • 1.7 L 3000 W
    • Water level indicator
    • White
    • Hinged lid
    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

    Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

    Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.

    Double action filter for clearer drinks and cleaner kettle

    Double action filter for clearer drinks and cleaner kettle

    The Double Action filter works two ways: a scale collector attracts scale from the water, and the regular filter prevents the remaining particles from being poured into your drink.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Light indicates when kettle is switched on

    Light indicates when kettle is switched on

    Hinged locking lid: easy to use, maximum safety

    Hinged locking lid: easy to use, maximum safety

    Bell rings when your water is ready

    Bell rings when your water is ready

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      PP

    • Accessories

      Filter
      Double action anti-scale filter

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      3000  W
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      360 degrees base
      Yes
      Cordless
      Yes
      Wide opening lid
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Ergonomic grip
      Yes
      Easy spout filling
      Yes
      Boil-dry protection
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      white

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