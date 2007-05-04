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  • More life in every bowl More life in every bowl More life in every bowl

    Rice cooker

    HD4702/00

    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' automatic rice cooking programs preserves the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Rice cooker

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    More life in every bowl

    Smart and automatic rice cooking

    Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

    Intergrated handle

    Intergrated handle

    Convenient to carry the rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room

    One-touch button for easy control

    One-touch button for easy control

    One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

    Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

    Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

    The Philips rice cooker is specially coated with the non-stick material which is more durable and easy to clean.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

    Automatic rice cooking

    Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Wattage
      1000  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • General specifications

      One-touch operation
      Yes
      Automatic cooking for fresh rice
      Yes
      Automatic keep-warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours
      Yes
      Steam tray for healthy cooking
      Yes
      Easy-to-read water level indicator
      Yes

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