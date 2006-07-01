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  • More life in every bowl More life in every bowl More life in every bowl

    Rice cooker

    HD4740

    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips' rice cooker HD4740/20 comes with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.

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    Rice cooker

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    More life in every bowl

    Automatic Fuzzy Logic control cooking

    • Mini Fuzzy logic
    • 3 menus
    • 2 cups
    2 rice cooking menus

    2 rice cooking menus

    Rice menu includes: regular, quick rice cooking

    Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

    LCD with clock and timer display

    LCD with clock and timer display

    LCD display the cooking time, clock and timer setting

    Easy-to-program timer ensures rice and meal is ready on time

    Easy-to-program timer ensures rice and meal is ready on time

    Use the timer for the rice cooking functions and the steam, stew, congee cooking and soup cooking mode. Timer cooking can preset up to 23 hours

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

    Durable, extra-thick non-stick innerpot

    Durable, extra-thick non-stick innerpot

    Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

    The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

    Dedicated program for congee cooking

    Cooking congee with optimal result

    Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

    Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

    Ideal for cooking small amount

    0.4 Litre capacity dedicated for small amount cooking purpose, or for small size family

    Advanced lid design for easy and safe access

    Cool surface, easy to access with one touch button

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Plastic - PP
      Color(s)
      Mellow yellow
      Height
      222  mm
      Width
      228  mm
      Weight appliance
      2.4  kg
      Depth
      250  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      3.1  kg

    • Accessories

      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Wattage
      320-350  W
      Capacity
      0.4/3  Litres / cups
      Inner pot capacity
      1.5 Litres

    • General specifications

      Water level indicator
      Yes
      12 hours keep warm
      Yes
      Reheat function for
      fresh rice instantly
      Swing handle for easy carrying
      Yes
      Detachable power cord for convenient storage
      Yes
      Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
      Yes
      Spillover prevention vent
      Yes
      Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nourishing meals
      Yes
      Easy-to-read LCD with clock and timer display
      Yes
      Backup memory in power failure
      Yes
      Easy-to-program timer
      Yes
      Quick cook for plain rice
      Yes
      Small portion of rice cooking
      Yes
      Advanced lid design
      Yes
      Easy clean non-stick innerpot
      Yes

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