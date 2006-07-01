HD4740
More life in every bowl
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips' rice cooker HD4740/20 comes with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.See all benefits
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Rice menu includes: regular, quick rice cooking
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
LCD display the cooking time, clock and timer setting
Use the timer for the rice cooking functions and the steam, stew, congee cooking and soup cooking mode. Timer cooking can preset up to 23 hours
Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.
The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.
Cooking congee with optimal result
Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.
0.4 Litre capacity dedicated for small amount cooking purpose, or for small size family
Cool surface, easy to access with one touch button
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
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