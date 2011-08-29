HD4744
Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
Nutrition is important to keep healthy. Philips' new rice cookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness and nutrition is better preserved. Top front control panel for easier operationSee all benefits
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Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.
Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Wash the inner lid frequently to avoid odor. Simply remove the inner lid from the appliance and clean thoroughly.
Extra thick case aluminum nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot.
Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly
It has varieties of cooking menu including rice menu: plain rice,, quick rice cooking, food menu: congee, thick congee, soup and steam
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Control panel at top front with appropriate viewing angle makes the reading and selection of menu more easy
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