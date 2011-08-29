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  • Freshness locked in, your best rice every time Freshness locked in, your best rice every time Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

    Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    HD4744

    Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

    Nutrition is important to keep healthy. Philips' new rice cookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness and nutrition is better preserved. Top front control panel for easier operation

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    Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

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    Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

    Smart,automatic cooking program for optimal result

    • 1.5L
    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

    Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

    Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

    Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

    Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

    Detachable and washable inner lid

    Detachable and washable inner lid

    Wash the inner lid frequently to avoid odor. Simply remove the inner lid from the appliance and clean thoroughly.

    Extra-thick 2.2 mm non-stick inner pot for even heating

    Extra-thick 2.2 mm non-stick inner pot for even heating

    Extra thick case aluminum nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot.

    Detachable steam vent for easy cleaning

    Detachable steam vent for easy cleaning

    Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly

    2 rice and 4 food menus for more healthy varieties

    It has varieties of cooking menu including rice menu: plain rice,, quick rice cooking, food menu: congee, thick congee, soup and steam

    All cooking menu and status clearly shown

    .

    Big control panel at top front for easy reading

    Control panel at top front with appropriate viewing angle makes the reading and selection of menu more easy

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      1.5  Litres / cups
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