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  • More life in every bowl More life in every bowl More life in every bowl

    Rice cooker

    HD4746/00

    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to stay healthy. Philips' new rice cookers come with smart and automatic cooking programs that better preserve the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD698.00

    Rice cooker

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    More life in every bowl

    Smart and automatic Fuzzy Logic control cooking

    • Fuzzy logic
    • 5 menus
    • 10 cups
    2 rice cooking menus

    2 rice cooking menus

    Rice menu includes: regular, quick rice cooking

    Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

    Easy-to-program timer ensures rice and meal is ready on time

    Easy-to-program timer ensures rice and meal is ready on time

    Use the timer for the rice cooking functions and the steam, stew, congee cooking and soup cooking mode. Timer cooking can preset up to 23 hours

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

    Durable, extra-thick non-stick innerpot

    Durable, extra-thick non-stick innerpot

    Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

    The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

    4 food menus for more healthy varieties

    It has varieties of cooking menu including congee, soup, steam, slow cook/ Pau Fan (Pau Fan is for China region only)

    Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

    Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

    Dedicated program for cooking small portions

    Small amount cooking program is for rice menu only

    Advanced lid design for easy and safe access

    Cool surface, easy to access with one touch button

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Plastic - PP
      Color(s)
      Sparkling white
      Height
      250  mm
      Width
      275  mm
      Weight appliance
      3.8  kg
      Depth
      348  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      4.8  kg

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes
      Soup scoop
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Voltage
      110, 220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Wattage
      730/800  W
      Capacity
      1.8/10  Litres / cups
      Inner pot capacity
      5 Litres

    • General specifications

      Reheat function for
      fresh rice instantly
      Swing handle for easy carrying
      Yes
      Detachable power cord for convenient storage
      Yes
      Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
      Yes
      Advanced lid design for easy and safe access
      Yes
      Spillover prevention vent
      Yes
      Backup memory when power interruption
      Yes
      Dish washer safe inner pot
      Yes
      Timer mode ensures
      rice is ready when you want
      Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
      Yes
      Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
      Yes
      Large LCD with clock and timer display
      Yes
      Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nourishing meals
      Yes
      Dedicated program for cooking small portions
      Yes
      Multi-menu selections*
      Yes

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