HD4763/00
More life in every bowl
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips’ new pressure rice cooker HD4763/00 shortens cooking time by increasing the cooking temperature, making every bowl of rice full of nutrition and taste.See all benefits
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With pressure level reaches maximum 1.80kg/ cm sq, pressure cooking can increase the boiling point temperature (up to 116°C) which better seals the taste of food.It ensures that all kinds of rice and meals can be completely cooked, even the hardest beans and big pieces of meat. With shorten cooking time, more nutrition can be retained on food
Extra thick cast iron aluminium nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot
Rice menu includes plain rice, quick cook of plain rice, mixed cereal, rice with bean, brown rice, sushi rice, glutinous rice.
Backlit LCD displays text and animations to show program selection and cooking status clearly. It also display cooking time, clock and timer setting
11 layers of safety mechanism protect and ensure safe cooking. It includes pressure regulator system , automatic pressure release system I, automatic pressure release system II, excess pressure release system , open-lid prevention, lid sensor & Indicator, overheating control circuit, overheating prevention fuse, power surge control circuit, malfunction prevention system, thermo-sensor
Use the “Auto Clean” function regularly to keep the steam outlet and pressure pendulum free from food residue. Simply one touch of the autoclean button then the appliance will clean the components safely and automatically
So that you can easy carrying the innerpot after cooking
It has varieties of cooking menu including congee, soup, steam, stew, cake
Taste control function allows user to select for different rice stickiness and softness base on their preference. User can select hard, regular or soft rice. This function is only available for rice menu
Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.
It is a black color, double coating for higher durability, higher corrosion resistance and higher abrasion resistance. It's non-stick nature is also for easy cleaning and dish washer safe
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
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