HD4768/00
Break the routine
The Philips’ Healthy Variety rice cooker HD4768/00 come with unbeatable amount of cooking menus, Smartouch panel guiding you through cooking and a dedicated set of accessories, surprising your family with different healthy meals every day.See all benefits
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Extra thick cast iron aluminum nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot
Rice menu includes plain rice, quick plain rice, small portion plain rice, glutinous rice, mixed rice, rice with soup.
It has 14 varieties of cooking menu including congee- plain congee thick, plain congee thin, mixed grain congee, pasta, soup- vegetable soup, long boil soup, yoghurt, dessert- green bean soup, carrot cake, cereal cake; stew, steam, pudding -white radish pudding, taro pudding.
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Each cooking program will come with step by step visual and audio guidance during set up and cooking. User can simply follow the instructions shown on the screen. It provides three language settings options for text guidance.
It comes with dedicated accessories for unique cooking menus like yoghurt The detachable design of steam tray can be separated as a plastic stand to cope with different cooking needs. All accessories are stackable for convenient storage.
Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.
Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs
LCD with backlit indicates cooking status clearly. It displays texts and animations to guide user through all cooking steps.
Wash the inner lid frequently to avoid odor. Simply remove the inner lid from the appliance and clean thoroughly.
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
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