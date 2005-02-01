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  • Good toast easily Good toast easily Good toast easily

    Toaster

    HD4816/22

    Good toast easily

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this Philips Toaster. A toaster with large bread slots in a compact metal design.

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    Toaster

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    Good toast easily

    Compact metal design toaster

    • 2 slot
    • Compact
    • Metal gloss
    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

    Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

    The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.

    Adjustable browning control

    Adjustable browning control

    Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)
      Color(s)
      Metal/Black

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V
      Cord length
      0.85  cm
      Power
      800  W
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Slot size (L x W x H)
      130x22x120  mm

    • General specifications

      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Cancel button
      yes
      High lift function
      yes
      Adjustable browning
      yes

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