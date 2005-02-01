HD4816/22
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with this Philips Toaster. A toaster with large bread slots in a compact metal design.See all benefits
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Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.
Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.
Design specifications
Technical specifications
General specifications
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