HD4911/80
Powerful cooking, more variety
Thanks to 2100W high power, the Philips Induction cooker ensures fast and efficient heating, which helps cookware bottom to reach high temperature instantly. Totally 5 local relevant menus provides a variety of choice for contemporary cook.See all benefits
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Thanks to 2100W high power, the Philips Induction cooker can ensure fast and efficient heating, which helps cookware bottom to reach high temperature in an instant.
Totally 5 local relevant menus provides a variety of choice for the contemporary cook.
5 power levels to meet daily cooking needs.
Overheating protection for safe cooking.
Glass plate design for easy cleaning.
24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time
Technical specifications
Service
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