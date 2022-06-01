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    HD4911 5000 series Induction cooker

    HD4911/80

    Powerful cooking, more variety

    Thanks to 2100W high power, the Philips Induction cooker ensures fast and efficient heating, which helps cookware bottom to reach high temperature instantly. Totally 5 local relevant menus provides a variety of choice for contemporary cook.

    See all benefits

    HD4911 5000 series Induction cooker

    Similar products

    See all Induction Cooker

    Powerful cooking, more variety

    Efficient heating, various cooking menus

    • 2100W
    • Sensor touch control
    • Digital display
    • 5 menus
    • 5 power levels
    2100W high power

    2100W high power

    Thanks to 2100W high power, the Philips Induction cooker can ensure fast and efficient heating, which helps cookware bottom to reach high temperature in an instant.

    5 menus

    5 menus

    Totally 5 local relevant menus provides a variety of choice for the contemporary cook.

    5 power levels

    5 power levels

    5 power levels to meet daily cooking needs.

    Overheating protection

    Overheating protection

    Overheating protection for safe cooking.

    Easy to clean

    Easy to clean

    Glass plate design for easy cleaning.

    24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

    24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

    24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2100W  W
      Voltage
      220V  V

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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