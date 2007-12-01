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  • Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals

    Induction cooker

    HD4917/00

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD698.00

    Induction cooker

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    See all Induction Cooker

    Adds life to your meals

    Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

    • 7 menus
    • 7 power LCD with timer
    • White
    2000W high power for faster cooking

    2000W high power for faster cooking

    The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking

    5 to 180 mins cooking time settings

    5 to 180 mins cooking time settings

    Pre-set but adjustable cooking time for different cooking programs (not available for Hotpot)

    Large 4-digit LED shows cooking status clearly

    Large 4-digit LED shows cooking status clearly

    Shows power level and cooking time

    Quick start cooking at the touch of START key

    Quick start cooking at the touch of START key

    Simply press the start button then the appliance will cook at the default power

    Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

    Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

    7 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program

    Steam, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boiling, Keep warm, hotpot. User can adjust power level or cooking time during the cooking program.

    7 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

    7 power settings are ranked in power level 1 to 7 for easily control. The default power is level 4 (1400W) while user can easily adjust the power with a press at + or - button.

    Extra safe automatic off function

    The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

    No flame cooking provides safe environment

    Safe to cook when children is around

    Cool-to touch surface gives comfortable cooking

    The cooking plate is made of crystallite glass which will remain cool during cooking

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Plastic - ABS
      Color(s)
      white
      Height
      63  mm
      Width
      335  mm
      Weight appliance
      2.7  kg
      Depth
      369  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      3.3  kg

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.5  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Wattage
      2000  W
      Frequency
      60  Hz

    • General specifications

      12-hour timer setting
      Yes
      9 safety protections features
      Yes
      Cooking time settings available
      5 to 180 mins
      Complies with EMC/EN/IEC/GB
      Yes
      Magnetic field below EMF limit
      Yes
      4-digit LED display
      Yes
      7 power levels
      Yes
      Auto-off program
      Yes
      Cool-to-touch surface
      Yes
      Durable crystalite plate
      Yes
      Induction for instant heating
      Yes
      No flame cooking
      Yes
      no installation necessary
      Yes
      Self-diagnosis error display
      Yes
      Sleek design for easy handling
      Yes
      7 healthy cooking menus
      Yes

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