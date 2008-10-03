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  • Adds Life To Your Meals Adds Life To Your Meals Adds Life To Your Meals

    Induction cooker

    HD4922

    Adds Life To Your Meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips new induction cooker HD4922/00 shortens cooking time by 40%, and so better seals nutrients into the food. With panel design, healthy eating becomes very simple for a great variety of meals.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD1,598.00

    Induction cooker

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    See all Induction Cooker

    Adds Life To Your Meals

    Experience the excitement of intuitive cooking

    • 8 menus
    • 8 power with touch sensor
    • red
    2200W high power for faster cooking

    2200W high power for faster cooking

    It cooks faster with high power

    Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

    Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

    Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 40% compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

    8 healthy cooking menu featuring unique heating program

    8 healthy cooking menu featuring unique heating program

    Steam-Lo, Steam-Hi, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boiling, Keep warm, hotpot

    8 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

    8 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

    400W, 800W, 1000W, 1200W, 1400W, 1600W, 1800W, 2200W

    5 to 180 mins cooking time settings

    5 to 180 mins cooking time settings

    Pre-set but adjustable cooking time for different cooking programs (not available for Hotpot)

    Large LCD shows cooking status clearly

    Large LCD shows cooking status clearly

    Displays cooking time or preset timer

    Red power bar makes heating visible

    The red LED bar will light up when cooking start, makes heating become visible

    Advanced touch sensor keys for easy control

    Very simple user interface makes cooking simple. Result based on an independent user test among 22 targets.

    Quick start cooking at the touch of START key

    Simply press the start button then the appliance will cook at the default power

    Extra safe automatic off function

    The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

    No flame cooking provides safe environment

    Safe to cook when children is around

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Plastic- ABS
      Color(s)
      black/red
      Height
      60  mm
      Width
      296  mm
      Weight appliance
      3  kg
      Depth
      372  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      3.7  kg

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      220V (for China) /220-240  V
      Frequency
      50Hz (for China) /60  Hz
      Wattage
      2200  W

    • General specifications

      9 safety protections features
      Yes
      Cooking time settings available
      5 to 180 mins
      Complies with EMC/EN/IEC/GB
      Yes
      Magnetic field below EMF limit
      Yes
      24-hour timer setting
      Yes
      8 healthy cooking menus
      Yes
      LCD display with backlit
      Yes
      Red power bar
      Yes
      Auto-off program
      Yes
      Cool-to-touch surface
      Yes
      Induction for instant heating
      Yes
      No flame cooking
      Yes
      no installation necessary
      Yes
      Self-diagnosis error display
      Yes
      Sleek design for easy handling
      Yes
      8 power levels
      Yes
      Advanced touch sensor control
      Yes
      Imported crystallite plate
      Yes

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