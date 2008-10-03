HD4922
Adds Life To Your Meals
Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips new induction cooker HD4922/00 shortens cooking time by 40%, and so better seals nutrients into the food. With panel design, healthy eating becomes very simple for a great variety of meals.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
It cooks faster with high power
Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 40% compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request
Steam-Lo, Steam-Hi, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boiling, Keep warm, hotpot
400W, 800W, 1000W, 1200W, 1400W, 1600W, 1800W, 2200W
Pre-set but adjustable cooking time for different cooking programs (not available for Hotpot)
Displays cooking time or preset timer
The red LED bar will light up when cooking start, makes heating become visible
Very simple user interface makes cooking simple. Result based on an independent user test among 22 targets.
Simply press the start button then the appliance will cook at the default power
The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.
Safe to cook when children is around
Design specifications
Technical specifications
General specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.