Multiple self-protection features eliminate safety hazards

Smart current and voltage detection provides power-off protection in case of abnormalities. Smart temperature detection at the bottom of the pot provides power-off protection in case of over-heating. The cooker turns off automatically after 1 minute if there is no pot placed on it and turns off automatically after 3 minutes if it detects that the pot has boiled dry. Child lock protection helps avoid accidents due to misuse of the product