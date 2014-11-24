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  • Powerful cooking, more variety Powerful cooking, more variety Powerful cooking, more variety

    Induction cooker

    HD4991/52

    Powerful cooking, more variety

    Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. 27mm ultra-thin design with 2.3 kgs weight, provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking.

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    Induction cooker

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    See all Induction Cooker

    Powerful cooking, more variety

    Effective heating and various cooking menus

    • 27mm Ultra-thin body
    • 2100W high power
    2100W heating power for rapid heating

    2100W heating power for rapid heating

    Boasts a copper heating coil with 18 high conductivity magnetic strips, a genuine 2100 W of heating power, instantly reaching temperatures of 280 degrees, full power control and high-efficiency heating

    Whirlwind fan provides rapid cooling and long service life

    Whirlwind fan provides rapid cooling and long service life

    The fan duct layout, high frequency rotation whirlwind fan, spaced heating coil, insulation technology of the top ceramic plate, and high efficiency cooling system all work to extend the service life of the product

    Preset and timed cooking function save tim and hassle

    Preset and timed cooking function save tim and hassle

    Presetting function allow cooking times to be preset up to 24 hours in advance for steaming. Cooking completion time can be set in advance. 5 major functions for timed cooking of up to 2 hours for steaming, frying, hot pot, stir frying and Teppanyaki.

    6 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating programs

    6 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating programs

    The 6 handpicked menus include smart culinary programs to help you make delicious food with ease, whether you’re making soup/congee, making hot pot, steaming, frying, stir frying or even quick frying vegetables. Special stir frying function provides 3 minutes of continuous high power heating, especially suited to the cooking habits of Chinese families

    6 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

    6 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

    6 power levels: 60°C, 80°C, 160°C, 200°C, 240°C and 280°C, satisfying your cooking requirements from simmering to stir-frying. Rotate the heating ring or touch “+” “-” to adjust to your required power

    Rotating touch technology for adjusting power and time

    Rotating touch technology for adjusting power and time

    Hi-tech touch sensitive controls avoid the physical wear that occurs with traditional buttons through long-term use. Water-resistant and accurate, with long-lasting sensitivity. Adjust cooking times easily and accurately by using the rotating touch controls for ultimate convenience

    Ultra thin design for a luxurious and elegant new experience

    Ultra thin design for a luxurious and elegant new experience

    Ultra thin flat panel design, 27mm thickness, with an edge of only 9mm for a luxurious and elegant new experience

    Lightweight body weighing only 2.3kg

    Lightweight body weighing only 2.3kg

    Insulated design protects parts for longer service life

    Insulated design protects parts for longer service life

    Multiple self-protection features eliminate safety hazards

    Smart current and voltage detection provides power-off protection in case of abnormalities. Smart temperature detection at the bottom of the pot provides power-off protection in case of over-heating. The cooker turns off automatically after 1 minute if there is no pot placed on it and turns off automatically after 3 minutes if it detects that the pot has boiled dry. Child lock protection helps avoid accidents due to misuse of the product

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Panel
      A Grade microcrystal glass
      Panel color
      Black

    • Dimensions and weight

      Product dimensions (L×W×H)
      39×32×39  cm
      Product weight
      2.7  kg

    • Accessories

      28cm diameter SUS304 soup pot
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2 m
      Rated frequency
      50  Hz
      Rated input power
      2100  W

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