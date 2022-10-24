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  • Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better

    Eco Conscious Edition Drip Filter Coffee Machine, 1.2L

    HD5120/01

    4 Awards

    Breakfast just got better

    Enjoy your coffee's great taste and aroma every morning. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics², to reduce its CO2 footprint by 24%¹, during production process, and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future.

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    Eco Conscious Edition Drip Filter Coffee Machine, 1.2L

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    Breakfast just got better

    With the Philips Eco Conscious Coffee Maker

    • 100% Bio-based plastics²
    • 1.2 L / 10 large cup capacity
    • Automatic shut off
    • Silk white matt finish
    Enjoy great taste and rich aroma

    Enjoy great taste and rich aroma

    The smart nozzle inside circulates the coffee evenly throughout the jug, for an optimal, consistent aroma, from the first cup of coffee to the last.

    Fast brew time and automatic shut-off

    Fast brew time and automatic shut-off

    Enjoy a full jug of coffee in just 10 minutes. The coffee maker keeps it warm for 30 minutes, then auto switches off to avoid unnecessary energy use and for added peace of mind.

    Sustainable design for a greener future

    Sustainable design for a greener future

    Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics² to reduce its CO2 footprint by 24%¹, during production process. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

    Up to 15 cups of coffee

    Up to 15 cups of coffee

    This coffee maker can brew from 2 cups or up to 10 large or 15 small cups of coffee, with a maximum capacity of 1.2 liters. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

    Drip Stop to prevent coffee spillage

    Drip Stop to prevent coffee spillage

    The drip stop feature allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished, preventing coffee from spilling.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easily fill the water tank to your desired level, ensuring you brew only the amount of coffee you need.

    Safety & Conscious design

    Safety & Conscious design

    The main body is attributed with 100% bio-circular plastics* from biological and renewable sources of waste, such as sunflower oil. Used cooking oil and other plant-based waste are collected and recycled to make them suitable for food contact.

    Modern and minimalistic

    Modern and minimalistic

    Silk-white, matt finish design with calm colors.The Philips Conscious collection was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot in 2022.

    Pure and simple design

    Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes detachable lid and glass jug - each designed for easy use and cleaning. Philips Eco Conscious Collection awarded IF design award and Red Dot in 2022.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Power
      1000  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      340 x 170 x 350 mm
      Weight of product
      2.050 kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      3.060 kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Enjoy great taste and aroma
      • Large capacity appliance
      • Including drip stop
      • Automatic shut off feature
      • External water level indicator
      • Sustainable design
      • Safe and sustainable
      • Modern & Minimalistic
      • Pure & Simple

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      >90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      100% Bio-based plastic
      Color
      Silk white matt

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    Awards

    • ¹Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
    • ²Main body made from 100% PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass balance basis (BioPP is 82% of total plastic).

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