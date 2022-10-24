HD5120/01
Breakfast just got better
Enjoy your coffee's great taste and aroma every morning. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics², to reduce its CO2 footprint by 24%¹, during production process, and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future.See all benefits
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The smart nozzle inside circulates the coffee evenly throughout the jug, for an optimal, consistent aroma, from the first cup of coffee to the last.
Enjoy a full jug of coffee in just 10 minutes. The coffee maker keeps it warm for 30 minutes, then auto switches off to avoid unnecessary energy use and for added peace of mind.
Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics² to reduce its CO2 footprint by 24%¹, during production process. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.
This coffee maker can brew from 2 cups or up to 10 large or 15 small cups of coffee, with a maximum capacity of 1.2 liters. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.
The drip stop feature allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished, preventing coffee from spilling.
Easily fill the water tank to your desired level, ensuring you brew only the amount of coffee you need.
The main body is attributed with 100% bio-circular plastics* from biological and renewable sources of waste, such as sunflower oil. Used cooking oil and other plant-based waste are collected and recycled to make them suitable for food contact.
Silk-white, matt finish design with calm colors.The Philips Conscious collection was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot in 2022.
Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes detachable lid and glass jug - each designed for easy use and cleaning. Philips Eco Conscious Collection awarded IF design award and Red Dot in 2022.
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