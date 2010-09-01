Discontinued
HD8323/01
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Classic Milk Frother
Black
This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.
For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads
High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted