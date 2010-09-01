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  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day

Discontinued

Philips Saeco PoemiaManual Espresso machine

HD8325/01

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

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With pressurized crema filter

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

  • Class

Pressurized Crema filter holder

Pressurized Crema filter holder

This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

15 bar pump

15 bar pump

High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted

Technical Specifications

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