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  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours

Discontinued

Steamer

HD9120/56

Discover fuller flavours

This steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be.

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Add your own taste with the flavour booster

Discover fuller flavours

  • 9 L 900 W

  • Manual timer

Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

60-minute timer

60-minute timer

60-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut off.

Dishwasher-safe parts

Dishwasher-safe parts

Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

Technical Specifications

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