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Avance Collection Airfryer XL

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionAirfryer XL

HD9240/31

Avance Collection Airfryer XL

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL - English

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

  • PDF file
  • 29 June 2026

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