ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9348/58
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster

Discontinued

Daily CollectionKettle

HD9348/58

Compact size, made to last

With over 60 years of kettle expertise, this Philips kettle is made of sturdy, food contact safe stainless steel to assure long lifetime. We designed it to be highly robust to endure frequent use on the long term.

See all benefits

Stainless steel and sealed, guaranteed no leaks

Compact size, made to last

  • 1.0 L, 1680W

  • Stainless steel

  • Compact

  • Kettle

Compact design to boil only the water you need

Compact design to boil only the water you need

Enables you to boil the amount of water you need in a quicker way, whilst occupying less space from your countertop.

Spring lid for easy opening

Spring lid for easy opening

Spring opening lid opens effortlessly at the touch of a button, also avoiding steam contact

Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips