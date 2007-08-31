HP3643
Effective pain relief
Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 650 W infrared lamp is very comfortable and the warmth penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives relief for half-body areas of 60x40 cm.See all benefits
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The Philips InfraCare HP 3643 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 60 x 40 cm, such as the entire back, both shoulders and neck or thigh. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 650 Watt have been optimised, enabling half-body treatment (60 x 40cm), and much more comfortable warmth, as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.
The InfraCare HP 3643 is easy to use for half-body-treatment and for different situations (e.g. lying on a bed or couch) due its maximum flexibility. Next to the height adjustment, the lamphouse can easily be positioned to optimally treat the right body part, by moving the lamphouse into a horizontal or vertical position (left/right 90 degrees) and by tilting it up or down (45 degrees).
The InfraCare HP3643 can easily reach neck shoulders to give optimal warmth treatment of sore muscles. The height of the lamp house can be extended from 60 to 120 cm, so it offers a covenient position whether you are lying on a bed or sitting on a chair.
Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
Infrared light and warmth penetrates deep into your skin, stimulating blood circulation and dilating blood vessels. Furthermore, infrared light speeds up the metabolic processes and the removel of waste substances from the body.
Half-body treatment
Effective pain relief
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Logistic data
Safety
Easy to use
Medical appliance
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